Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Draft Needs: Depth Questions

The Philadelphia Eagles have all the draft ammo and resources to turn their already championship-caliber core and franchise quarterback into a dynasty. Philadelphia Eagles Futures Odds

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Super Bowl: +900

NFC: +350

NFC East: +110

The Eagles have six selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, most notably, two first-rounders: No. 10 and No. 30. They have plenty of maneuverability with an expected 12 draft choices in 2024 and compensatory selections.

The Eagles boast a talented roster all over the field despite several free-agent departures, most notably defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Philly’s philosophy is to build in the trenches with their offensive and defensive lines, but depth is an issue. Fletcher Cox could be in his final year with the club, while Milton Williams and Jordan Davis would be all that’s left. The Eagles love to rotate their defensive line, and adding high-upside depth there is part of the Howie Roseman formula.

Potential First-Round Targets: Jalen Carter (Georgia), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

Both of the Eagles’ starting safeties last season departed via free agency, with CJ Gardner-Johnson heading to Detroit and Marcus Epps signing in Las Vegas. Reed Blankenship showed promise filling in, while Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans signed one-year contracts, bolstering the depth. Still, none of those guys are shoe-ins. Ideally, using the 30th pick or even a second-rounder could give the Eagles’ defense another difference-maker in the secondary.

Potential First-Round Targets: Brian Branch (Alabama), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

To double down on the Eagles’ emphasis on the trenches, they would love to add another high-upside edge rusher to a rotation that produced an NFL record 70 sacks last season. They should be okay with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat leading the charge, but 35-year-old Brandon Graham could be in his final season. After Graham, there is a lack of depth. Adding youth to a premier position with a high pick is another Roseman move, and you can never have too many pass rushers.

Potential First-Round Targets: Nolan Smith (Georgia), Lukas Van Ness (Iowa)

Using high draft capital on a linebacker is not something the Eagles’ brass likes to do, but it is a need. Their two primary linebackers from 2022, Kyzir White and TJ Edwards departed in free agency, leaving 2022 third-round pick Nakobe Dean alone. This isn’t a linebacker-rich draft, but the Eagles need someone aside from Dean. I’d like to see the Eagles wait to get their hands on current Clemson junior Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of Eagles’ great Jeremiah Trotter, in the 2024 draft, but the need is pressing for a championship-ready squad.

Potential Targets: Trenton Simpson (Clemson), Drew Sanders (Arkansas)

Tune into Philly sports radio; all you’ll hear is Bijan Robinson’s name. The Texas running back is the best back in the draft, and many consider him one of the best overall prospects. However, teams do not like to spend premier draft capital on running backs, especially well-run teams like the Eagles. Still, the Eagles are in win-now mode, and running back is a need after losing Miles Sanders to Carolina. Sanders leaves a hole consisting of 259 rushing attempts and 1269 yards. Who is going to get those touches? Rashaad Penny? Boston Scott? Kenneth Gainwell? None of them are reliable enough for a championship-caliber team, so adding a talent like Robinson could make this offense unstoppable.

Potential First-Round Targets: Bijan Robinson (Texas), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)