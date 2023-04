Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02

Date: 04/02/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Open +16 -110 O 226.5 -110 +900 Current +17 -108 224.5 -110 +1100 Minnesota Timberwolves Open -16 -110 U 226.5 -110 -1600 Current -17 -112 224.5 -110 -2200

Portland Trail Blazers Projected Lineups: 1. SG Shaedon Sharpe 9.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 2. C Drew Eubanks 6.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 3. PF Trendon Watford 6.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 4. SF Kevin Knox II 5.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 5. SG Matisse Thybulle 4.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. SF Cam Reddish 9.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists Minnesota Timberwolves 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. PF Karl-Anthony Towns 20.8 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 3. C Rudy Gobert 13.7 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. PG Mike Conley 11.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists 5. SF Kyle Anderson 9.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 6. PF Jaden McDaniels 12.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 SAC +14.0 231.0 138-114 Wed, Mar 29 SAC +14.5 235.0 120-80 Mon, Mar 27 NO +12.0 226.5 124-90 Sun, Mar 26 OKC +10.5 232.0 118-112 Fri, Mar 24 CHI +7.0 219.5 124-96 Last 5 Against The Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 LAL +1.5 232.5 123-111 Wed, Mar 29 PHO +6.0 233.0 107-100 Mon, Mar 27 SAC +5.0 239.5 119-115 Sun, Mar 26 GS +5.5 241.5 99-96 Wed, Mar 22 ATL -4.0 242.0 125-124