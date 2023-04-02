San Diego State Ices Florida Atlantic at the Buzzer by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There has been no shortage of drama in this year’s NCAA Tournament. But last night’s Final Four matchup between the San Diego State Aztecs and Florida Atlantic Owls takes the cake.

The Owls built themselves a comfortable 40-33 lead at the half on the strength of Alijah Martin’s solid play. FAU pushed their lead to nine with just over ten minutes to play in regulation.

Alas, they couldn’t defend their position, with SDSU mounting a furious comeback in the waning moments of Saturday’s battle.

The Aztecs were within one point of the Owls with two minutes to go. The teams exchanged baskets, and with 17 seconds remaining, Florida Atlantic had possession and the lead. Johnell Davis missed his jumper, allowing San Diego State to push the ball upcourt with no timeouts.

Lamont Butler dribbled the ball upcourt and, with ice in his veins, nailed a mid-range buzzer-beating jumper for the win. Gotta love the Madness!

San Diego State heads into the National Championship against the Connecticut Huskies. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Aztecs priced as +7.5 underdogs, with the total set at 132.5.