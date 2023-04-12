SportsGrid NBA Player Props Model: 3 Plays for Wednesday's Play-in Tournament by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA’s Play-in Tournament continues Wednesday as the Toronto Raptors host the Chicago Bulls, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the New Orleans Pelicans.

Among the multitude of player prop options, SportsGrid’s Model recommends the following plays:

Note: All props and odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

C.J. McCollum OVER 5.5 Assists vs. Thunder (-113)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 7.3

While he’s known for his ability to score the ball, McCollum averaged 5.7 assists during the regular season, the second-highest number of his career. The 31-year-old thrived against the Thunder this year, recording eight and 11 helpers, respectively, in his two appearances.

Isaiah Joe OVER 1.5 Made Threes vs. Pelicans (-115)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 3.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 2.6

A true marksman, Joe established himself as one of OKC’s key reserves, averaging a career-high 9.5 points while shooting 40.9% from downtown. The former Arkansas standout averaged 2.2 made threes during the regular season, well above tonight’s market number. Joe also knocked down at least two triples in two of the three meetings against the Pelicans this season.

O.G. Anunoby OVER 3.5 Rebounds vs. Bulls (-158)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 3.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 4.8

The Raptors and Bulls met three times during the regular season, with Toronto outrebounding Chicago 99-81 in its two victories. Anunoby topped tonight’s market number in both of those wins and has averaged five or more boards in each of the past four seasons.