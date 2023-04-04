SportsGrid NBA Player Props Model: Smart and McCollum Top 5-Star Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Following a night off Monday, the NBA returns with a massive 13-game slate, leaving bettors no shortage of enticing player prop options. Using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, I’ve highlighted two top plays for Tuesday, starting with Boston’s do-it-all point guard.

BOS Marcus Smart: OVER 2.5 Rebounds vs. 76ers (-108)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 3.7

Smart has been one of my mainstays, and I’m going right back to him for tonight’s marquee matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 29-year-old averages 3.1 rebounds on the season and has topped his 2.5 boards prop in two of his past four games. In a matchup where the C’s are just slight +2.0 point underdogs, Smart should see plenty of floor time. Give me the over.

NOP C.J. McCollum: OVER 9.5 Reb + Ast vs. Kings (+108)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 10.9

I’ll give you some value now with C.J. McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans, who finds himself in a great spot in what should be a fast-paced matchup against the Sacramento Kings. McCollum has topped his 9.5 combined rebounds and assists prop in ten of his past 16 games (63%), so it’s a little surprising to see him sitting at plus money. That creates a fantastic opportunity, and I’ll gladly take the over as the Pels continue their push for the postseason (eighth in Western Conference).