Steelers Mulling Trade Options at No. 32 Overall by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering dealing away the No. 32 overall selection, the pick that re-opens the NFL Draft tonight.

Steelers have received, and are mulling, multiple offers for the top pick in tonight?s second round, pick No. 32 overall, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

The Steelers selected Tennessee offensive tackle Broderick Jones in a trade up to No. 14 overall. Jones is the presumptive starter at right tackle for next year’s Steelers.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh owns the No. 32 pick from their midseason trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Mike Tomlin’s squad has many needs, including along the offensive line, in the secondary, at defensive end, and wide receiver. They hold two additional draft choices tonight at No. 49 and No. 80, along with a fourth and two seventh-round picks tomorrow.

Will Levis, Brian Branch, and Joey Porter Jr. headline the available players for tonight, with Levis making headways for still being on the board despite being a projected top-ten pick leading into the draft.

The Steelers are +4300 to win the AFC next year on the FanDuel Sportsbook.