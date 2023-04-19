Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Rays @ Reds – First Pitch: 12:35 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 75°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Rays
|-1.5
|-123
|O 9.5
|-111
|-191
|Open
|-139
|9.5
|-118
|-230
|Current
|Reds
|+1.5
|+102
|U 9.5
|-109
|+163
|Open
|+118
|9.5
|-102
|+191
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Rays
Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen: 2-1, 2.60 ERA, 9.87 K/9
|1.
|1B
|Yandy DÃaz
|.259, 5 HR, 12 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Brandon Lowe
|.283, 5 HR, 12 RBI
|3.
|DH
|Randy Arozarena
|.313, 4 HR, 18 RBI
|4.
|SS
|Wander Franco
|.301, 4 HR, 13 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Luke Raley
|.211, 3 HR, 7 RBI
|6.
|3B
|Isaac Paredes
|.236, 3 HR, 10 RBI
|7.
|LF
|Josh Lowe
|.372, 4 HR, 11 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Manuel Margot
|.217, 2 HR, 5 RBI
|9.
|C
|Francisco MejÃa
|.276, 0 HR, 4 RBI
Reds
Starting Pitcher: Levi Stoudt: -, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Jonathan India
|.300, 1 HR, 7 RBI
|2.
|CF
|TJ Friedl
|.305, 2 HR, 9 RBI
|3.
|RF
|Jake Fraley
|.244, 1 HR, 10 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Tyler Stephenson
|.259, 0 HR, 9 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Kevin Newman
|.216, 2 HR, 7 RBI
|6.
|1B
|Jason Vosler
|.167, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|7.
|LF
|Stuart Fairchild
|.192, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|8.
|SS
|Jose Barrero
|.220, 1 HR, 8 RBI
|9.
|C
|Luke Maile
|.250, 0 HR, 0 RBI
Betting Insights:
Rays
- The over hit in 6 of the Tampa Bay Rays last 8 games on the road in 2023
- The Tampa Bay Rays are 5-2 (.714) on the road as a favorite in 2023
Reds
- The over hit in 4 of the Cincinnati Reds last 5 games at home in 2023
- The Cincinnati Reds are 2-3 (.400) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2023