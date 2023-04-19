Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

5 hours ago

Rays @ Reds – First Pitch: 12:35 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 75°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Rays -1.5  -123  O 9.5  -111  -191  Open
-139  9.5  -118  -230  Current
 Reds +1.5   +102  U 9.5  -109  +163  Open
 +118  9.5   -102  +191  Current
Projected Lineups:

Rays

Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen: 2-1, 2.60 ERA, 9.87 K/9

1. 1B  Yandy DÃ­az   .259, 5 HR, 12 RBI
2. 2B  Brandon Lowe   .283, 5 HR, 12 RBI
3. DH  Randy Arozarena   .313, 4 HR, 18 RBI
4. SS  Wander Franco   .301, 4 HR, 13 RBI
5. RF  Luke Raley   .211, 3 HR, 7 RBI
6. 3B  Isaac Paredes   .236, 3 HR, 10 RBI
7. LF  Josh Lowe   .372, 4 HR, 11 RBI
8. CF  Manuel Margot   .217, 2 HR, 5 RBI
9. C  Francisco MejÃ­a   .276, 0 HR, 4 RBI

 

Reds

Starting Pitcher: Levi Stoudt: -, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9

1. 2B  Jonathan India   .300, 1 HR, 7 RBI
2. CF  TJ Friedl   .305, 2 HR, 9 RBI
3. RF  Jake Fraley   .244, 1 HR, 10 RBI
4. DH  Tyler Stephenson   .259, 0 HR, 9 RBI
5. 3B  Kevin Newman   .216, 2 HR, 7 RBI
6. 1B  Jason Vosler   .167, 3 HR, 9 RBI
7. LF  Stuart Fairchild   .192, 1 HR, 4 RBI
8. SS  Jose Barrero   .220, 1 HR, 8 RBI
9. C  Luke Maile   .250, 0 HR, 0 RBI
Betting Insights:

Rays

  • The over hit in 6 of the Tampa Bay Rays last 8 games on the road in 2023
  • The Tampa Bay Rays are 5-2 (.714) on the road as a favorite in 2023

Reds

  • The over hit in 4 of the Cincinnati Reds last 5 games at home in 2023
  • The Cincinnati Reds are 2-3 (.400) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2023
