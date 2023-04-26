Texans to Draft QB Will Levis at No. 2? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Might Kentucky QB Will Levis be headed to the Lone Star State?

That’s the thinking of longtime Houston Texans beat writer John McClain, who believes the team will select Levis with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) on @1075thefan this AM:



?(Houston) has no indecision whatsoever, those are national media reports. They know what they?re going to do, they?ve just put a tight lid on it? With the 2nd pick I have them taking Will Levis in my final mock draft.? — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 26, 2023

“(Houston) has no indecision whatsoever, those are national media reports,” said McClain. “They know what they’re going to do, they’ve just put a tight lid on it. … I just can’t believe [Texans general manager] Nick Caserio would pass up on a quarterback to take an edge rusher.”

Previous reports have stated that Houston is pondering passing up on a QB in an effort to bolster its defense, particularly given the background of new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

If McClain’s words ring true and Levis ultimately lands with the Texans, it could force a team like the Indianapolis Colts to trade up from No. 4 in order to secure their franchise passer.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET from Kansas City’s Union Station.

