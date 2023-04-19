What’s Next For the New Orleans Pelicans? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2022-23 season with a 42-40 record but fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In Tournament, falling short of their preseason aspirations. They showed promise at times, starting the season 18-8, but at the end of the day, the Pelicans will live on “buts” and “what ifs” until Zion Williamson can stay healthy.

When we look at Zion, he could easily play himself into the MVP conversation annually. He’s been that special when on the floor and is only 22. Still, regardless of his talent, Zion has only appeared in 114 games in the four seasons he’s been in the league. They always say that one’s best ability is availability, and the Pelicans are far too familiar with that.

The Pelicans’ 2023 season essentially ended on January 2, when Zion injured his hamstring and was out the rest of the year. Heading into that night, the Pelicans were 23-13, and it seemed like New Orleans could be a legitimate threat in the West.

Are we going to keep doing this every year?

Zion is the franchise. But the Pelicans will remain mediocre until he takes the necessary steps to stay healthy.

Besides Zion, the team is in a great spot but lacks a generational superstar to round out the roster. Pelicans’ Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin spoke publicly about how this offseason would be about tweaks and not a massive overhaul, and he’s right on.

Surrounding what should be a healthy Zion is a strong nucleus led by All-Star caliber forward Brandon Ingram and a strong veteran presence in CJ McCollum. Additionally, the Pelicans have a solid crop of reliable young role players, such as Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, and Jose Alvarado.

Regarding the tweaks, the Pelicans should focus on perimeter shooting and rim protection. Their expected 14th overall draft choice could be used as an asset to bring in an established player or to continue growing the team’s future.

I’d look to keep the pick with one prospect in mind, Jordan Hawkins. Now a National Champion from UConn, Hawkins continually proved his status as one of the best snipers in the entire country. The 6’5″ guard projects as an above-average “Three and D” player with a ton of upside. Hawkins’s freshman to sophomore years showed his growth, and his athleticism makes him an enticing prospect to develop at the next level. Hawkins would immediately slot in as an NBA rotation player, but I think he and McCollum could complement each other in the Pels’ backcourt from day one.

Addressing their rim protection is not a pressing need, as Zion and Jonas Valanciunas would be fine near the rim, but depth is lacking. Jaxson Hayes has not panned out, so grabbing a veteran on a minimum contract would be the safest and most cost-effective option. Alex Len could provide valuable minutes off the bench and instill defensive confidence in the paint.

Regardless of any offseasons moves, continuity with Zion Williamson is the goal. If he’s on the floor, everything else will work itself out.