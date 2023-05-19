2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Jokic Jumps Tatum for Lead by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the game’s biggest stars are out in full force trying to lead their teams to a championship.

We’re looking at which players can win the NBA Finals MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Nikola Jokic +135 (Last week: +280)

Nikola Jokic continues to dominate the postseason. He’s recorded 13 triple-doubles, bringing the Nuggets two games shy of the NBA Finals. The Serbian Superstar is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Finals MVP after being bet down from +280 to +135.

2. Jayson Tatum +190 (Last week: +260)

Jayson Tatum is a dynamic presence for the Boston Celtics on both sides of the ball. He’s still in the conversation after rising from +260 to +190.

3. Jimmy Butler +900 (Last week: +1700)

Jimmy Butler has put the entire NBA world on notice and continues to be a massive presence for the Miami Heat. Butler has seen his odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP skyrocket after the Heat took a 1-0 series lead in Boston. His odds have risen from +1700 to +900.

4. Jaylen Brown +1300 (Last week: +800)

Jaylen Brown can take over a game and a series, but the Celtics have him hiding in Tatum’s shadow. As a result, he’s seen his odds drop from +800 to +1300.

5. LeBron James +1600 (Last week:+1000)

LeBron James is doing some crazy stuff at age 38. He’s led the Los Angeles Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, but they trail Denver 2-0. With the Lakers falling behind early, LeBron’s odds have fallen from +1000 to +1600.

6. Anthony Davis +1700 (Last week: +1000)

Anthony Davis has been a significant presence for the Lakers in the 2023 postseason. Davis had an electric Game 1 in the WCF, dropping 40 points. However, with the Lakers trailing the Nuggets 2-0, his odds have fallen from +1000 to +1700.

7. Jamal Murray +2200 (Last week: +2600)

Jamal Murray has reminded people how good he is at his best. Murray dropped 31 and 37 points in the first two games of the WCF and has seen his odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP bet down from +2600 to +2200.

8. Bam Adebayo +8500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Bam Adebayo is a significant part of the Heat on offense and defense. He’s a big, rim-protecting center that can contribute points as Miami’s second option. Adebayo entered the conversation to win NBA Finals at +8500 but is a long shot.

9. (Tie) Aaron Gordon +12000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Aaron Gordon is tasked with shutting down some of the world’s best players, and he’s done an excellent job through the postseason. Even though he’s a sizable long shot, Gordon is still in the top ten at +12000 to win NBA Finals MVP.

9. (Tie) Michael Porter Jr. +12000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Michael Porter Jr. brings a little of everything to the table for the Nuggets, especially shooting. He hit some huge shots in Game 2 against the Lakers and finds himself in the mix at +12000.

NBA Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook