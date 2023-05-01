76ers-Celtics Player Props: Which Way to Lean on Harden, Harris and Jaylen Brown? by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will meet for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with one superstar’s status set to create a domino effect.76ers @ Celtics Game Information

Location: TD Garden | Boston, MA

TD Garden | Boston, MA Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

As we gear up for an exciting night of NBA action, let’s take a closer look at the player props on offer. With the potential absence of Joel Embiid, this could open up opportunities for other players on the Philadelphia roster.

Tobias Harris OVER 16.5 Points (-106)

James Harden OVER 8.5 Assists (-124)

Jaylen Brown OVER 25.5 Points (-105)

We see Jayson Tatum leading the pack with a prop of 29.5 points, followed by Jaylen Brown at 25.5 and Marcus Smart at 11.5. On the Philadelphia side, we have Tyrese Maxey at 23.5, James Harden at 22.5, and Tobias Harris at 16.5.

While it might be tempting to jump on the Harden bandwagon, remember that he is also a skilled distributor. Instead of solely focusing on scoring, he may look to get his teammates more involved in the game. With Harden leading the league in assists this past season, it’s essential to consider the bigger picture.

With Embiid potentially out, the Sixers will need to find offense from other sources. Tobias Harris, who scored 25 points in Game 4 against the Nets, could be an intriguing option. His performance can be hit or miss, but the Sixers will undoubtedly need him to step up.

On the Celtics side, Jaylen Brown should continue his momentum from the first-round series. After an impressive performance, he could be poised for a big showing in Game 1.