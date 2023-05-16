76ers Fire Head Coach Doc Rivers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Head coach Doc Rivers’s time in the City of Brotherly Love is officially over.

ESPN.com reports that the Philadelphia 76ers have fired Rivers after three seasons.

The 61-year-old’s departure comes in the wake of Sunday’s 112-88 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia has not advanced past the second round of the postseason since 2001.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

Hired by the organization on Oct. 2, 2020, Rivers compiled a 154-82 (.653) regular-season record during his Sixers tenure.

