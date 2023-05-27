AL Central Odds Update: Twins Juiced, Guardians Hanging Around by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins are hanging onto a tight lead atop the AL Central, but there are still multiple teams in the running for the division crown.

We’ll dive into each team’s odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Minnesota Twins are leading the AL Central with a record of just 26-25. Just five games separate first from fourth place in the AL Central, meaning it’s somewhat peculiar that the Twins have such a juiced price tag at -270. If you dive into the numbers, it makes a little more sense. Every other team in the AL Central has a run differential of -38 or worse, while the Twins sit at +43. With that, it’s evident the oddsmakers believe Minnesota’s results will soon correct themselves, and they’ll start streaking in the win column. Right now, it’s hard to invest in such a high price tag, meaning if another team in the division goes on a run and the Twins’ odds take a step back, that will be the time to invest in Minnesota. For now, fading this price is worthwhile.

After surprising in 2022 and winning the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. They’ve had some inconsistencies early, though, which has led them to a 22-28 record. Still, they find themselves just 3.5 games behind the division-leading Twins. There’s a real case to be made that they can give Minnesota a run for their money. The only way we deem that possible is if Cleveland can return to having one of the most feared rotations in the big leagues. A -38 run differential won’t cut it, but the Guardians still have some appeal with their +360 price to win the AL Central.

It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox over the past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. In saying that, they just haven’t been able to put the pieces together, and they’re off to another slow start, where they reside with a 22-31 record. For whatever reason, the oddsmakers aren’t willing to count this team out, though, which might have something to do with how poor this division is, and the White Sox sitting just five games back of the lead. This team has the pedigree to win the division, but it’s hard to recommend backing them and getting burned, as we have before.

With the AL Central currently being very close as the end of May closes in, it’s interesting to note that despite the Detroit Tigers sitting in second place at 23-26, they boast the fourth-shortest odds to win the division. Some good pieces on this roster have shown flashes this season, meaning Detroit might have a run in them. With a good mix of young talent and veterans, sprinkling some money on the Tigers’ +1700 price tag to win the AL Central isn’t the worst idea.

The Kansas City Royals are nothing like the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl next season. At the same time, the Royals continue to sit in the basement of the AL Central at 22 games under .500. There are some good young pieces in their organization, but it feels like we’re still not close to the Royals making noise in this division until at least 2026.

Odds for all five AL Central teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook.