AL West Odds Update: Astros Lead, Rangers Closing Gap

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West, but the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have the best odds.

We’ll dive into each team in the division with their odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries have been an issue, but depth at the position has paid off. Houston has a strong 28-21 record, including an 8-2 stretch over their last ten games. The Astros are -135 to win the AL West, and with their experience, this is still a relatively solid price to consider.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 31-18. They also boast the second-best run differential in MLB at +112. Texas has been explosive on offense, and its starting pitching has dominated. They don’t look like a pretender, but bettors will have to project the same performance into June to feel comfortable backing their +270 price to win the division.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s early, but the Angels are in the mix. LA has a 28-23 record, sitting one game back in the American League wild-card race and four back in the AL West. The Angels don’t lack stardom with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but is the supporting cast strong enough to make a run at the playoffs? We need to see more from them before we commit.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. They haven’t been bad, but they haven’t been good either. The Mariners have a 26-24 record, sit 5.5 games back of the division lead, and 2.5 games back of a wild-card spot. The M’s could make a run in the second half of the season again, but their +750 odds aren’t juicy enough to consider.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. The A’s have won just ten of their first 52 games, and the most important news surrounding the team is a potential move to Las Vegas. Please don’t give the Athletics a second of your time; they’re already 22.5 games back on May 26.

