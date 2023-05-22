Andrew Luck Tampering Dispute Resolved by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The Washington Post reports that the Commanders’ inquiry into former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been resolved, and no tampering has occurred.

The allegations originated from a report that Washington expressed interest in Luck during the 2022 offseason. Indianapolis still holds Luck’s rights after the 33-year-old shockingly announced his retirement in 2019 with three years remaining on his contract.

Colts owner Jim Irsay raised suspicions about the Commanders’ activity, prompting a call to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and tweeting, “If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)…to play for their franchise — it would be a clear violation of the League’s Tampering Policy.”

An investigation revealed that the Commanders never specifically approached Luck or anyone on his behalf, thus clearing the organization of any wrongdoing.

Washington is expected to enter the 2023 season with second-year pro Sam Howell atop its QB depth chart.

