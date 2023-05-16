AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Falcon's Bijan Robinson Leads Early by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NFL is getting a new set of talented rookies in 2023-24, but which players are sticking out on the offensive side of the football?

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Below, we’ll dive into the top five favorites to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023-24.

1. Bijan Robinson +300

The Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson inside the top ten, which is well within the range he was expected to go on draft night. It’s no secret that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith loves to run the football, but was this a pick that made a ton of sense after Tyler Allgeier’s breakout rookie campaign in 2022? When you invest that kind of draft capital in a running back, you know he will be a focal point of the offense. Robinson can be involved between the tackles but also in the passing game. He’s a dynamic presence and is listed at +300 as the odds-on favorite to win the award.

2. Bryce Young +430

After moving up in the draft, the Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There are some question marks about the type of targets Young will be throwing to in his rookie year, in addition to the obvious ones already highlighted before the draft about his size. The talent is there, and the opportunity should be there for him to find success immediately with the Panthers. Andy Dalton is reportedly the Panthers’ QB1, but we’ll see how long that lasts. Young boasts +430 odds, where he sits alone with the second-shortest.

3. (Tie) C.J. Stroud +700

The Houston Texans moved up to third overall and received their second pick inside the top three in the 2023 draft. They did so for good reason, and they believe they have the quarterback of the future in C.J. Stroud. On paper, the Texans should be improved heading into next year, but there are definite question marks about how the team will operate on offense. On talent alone, Stroud will be making plays for the Texans, but can he do enough to capture the 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year award? Stroud sits with the third-shortest odds to do so at +700, so he’s certainly in the conversation.

3. (Tie) Anthony Richardson +700

Much like the Texans and Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts believe they’ve found their QB1 of the future. The Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and are drooling about the athleticism he brings to the table. There are some issues with his accuracy, but with the way the NFL has been trending with quarterbacks, there’s merit in believing he can find success out of the gate for the Colts. Richardson owns +700 odds and is our favorite to back inside the current top five.

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba +900

It was certainly compelling to note that the Seattle Seahawks chose to add to an already high-end wide receiver corps in the 2023 draft. They selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State, who many had as the top receiver in this draft class. In an offense that has the potential to continue being explosive, there will be opportunities for Smith-Njigba to make plays. In saying that, he’ll have competition to do so, meaning we don’t expect a ceiling performance from him in his rookie year. As a result, we’re comfortable fading him at +900 as he currently stands.