Boston Celtics Latest Addition to 0-3 Comeback Club by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The Boston Celtics have already entered an exclusive NBA club by becoming the fourth team to force a Game 7 after going down 0-3. Boston looks to join a club of one with a win against the Miami Heat tonight and become the first NBA team to rally from the ultimate brink of elimination. To do so, they’ll need the Luck of the Irish and then some to dent the current 150-0 mark for teams that opened 3-0.

We start more than 70 years ago to look at the other teams that tried to do what Boston is about to attempt.

ECF Game 7 Betting Preview

1951 NBA Finals

The New York Knicks were the first-ever team to force a Game 7 after starting 0-3 in a playoff series. After falling behind the seemingly insurmountable deficit, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, the NBA’s first-ever African-American player, powered the Knicks. Ernie Vandeweghe, father of future Knick and NBA executive Kiki VanDeWeghe was also essential in the comeback.

The Knicks were able to tie the Finals in Game 6 against the Rochester Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) but fell short by four points in the series decider. It was the franchise’s first and only NBA championship to date.

Celtics @ Heats Game 7 Best Bets

After becoming the first eight-seed to ever upset a one-seed by beating the Seattle Supersonics, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Utah Jazz in the second round. Led by the dynamic duo of John Stockton and Karl Malone, Utah proved a formidable opponent taking the series’ first three games.

Defying the odds once again, Denver managed to pull off another surprising comeback. They rallied to win the next three games, forcing a Game 7. The Mailman showed up in the series decider with a game-high 31 points and 14 boards to end Denver’s Cinderella story.

After being down 0-3 against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, the Portland Trail Blazers made a remarkable comeback to force a Game 7. Zach Randolph led the Blazers in scoring in Games 4, 5, and 6 to force a win-or-go-home scenario.

Despite Randolph’s third double-double of the series’ final four games in the decider, Dirk Nowitzki’s double-double one-upped the Blazers to end Portland’s playoffs.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE SPORTSGRID APP: CLICK HERE