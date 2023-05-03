Buy or Sell: Zac Gallen to Win National League Cy Young by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League has many elite starters, and Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen has emerged as one of the best.

After a pair of questionable showings to begin the 2023 campaign, Gallen has been lights out on the bump for the D-Backs. He’s made five starts after those appearances and put up four straight performances with no earned runs before allowing three against the Texas Rangers on May 2. If you had questions about him being a legitimate ace in a rotation, we wouldn’t have blamed you, but he’s quickly demonstrating why we should take notice of what he’s doing on the mound.

Gallen is listed with the second-shortest odds to win NL Cy Young at +275, trailing just Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider at +225. Strider and Gallen have entirely separated themselves from the pack, with the next closest starter being Max Fried at +900.

Gallen has posted a 4-1 record, paired with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts, while Strider is sitting at 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts. Strider and Gallen are two of the top strikeout pitchers in the game, and their swing-and-miss stuff has allowed them to build this type of strong early resume.

If we’re looking toward some of Gallen’s competition to win his first NL Cy Young, there’s no shortage of talent surrounding him in the race.

Miami Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara is coming off winning the NL Cy Young in 2022, but he hasn’t gotten off to a consistent start to the regular season. Julio Urias, Corbin Burnes, Clayton Kershaw, and Zack Wheeler are other starters in the mix that warrant attention too. Any one of these starting pitchers can go on a run like Gallen had and insert them in the conversation, meaning you have to be careful when looking at the futures market this early in the campaign.

As we mentioned above, it’s early. In 2022, Gallen had the best year of his career, owning a 12-4 record, a 3.05 ERA, and 192 strikeouts. If he stays healthy for the entire year, does he have a 200-strikeout campaign in him? His start to the season certainly indicates yes. That said, where Gallen resides at +275, it’s not the best price in the world, especially when you factor in some other elite starters in the NL that haven’t gotten off to the hottest starts. The D-backs hurler has proven that he deserves to be in the race, but there’s better value elsewhere that should be considered this early in the season.