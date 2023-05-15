Can Anthony Davis lead Lakers to record 18th NBA Championship? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

When Anthony Davis is the top dog in an NBA series, you can bet your bottom dollar that the Los Angeles Lakers are cruising to a win. This has been the story in the last two series. Davis stepped up big time. Especially when it comes to defense, he’s turned the paint into his personal playground.

For readers old enough to remember the good ol’ days with Patrick Ewing at Georgetown…teams had to scrap their game plans because they knew stepping into the lane was like stepping into a minefield. Davis is giving us serious Ewing vibes right now, and opponents are avoiding the paint.

AD swatted away around four shots per game during the season. But the stats only paint part of the picture. Even in games when he had just a couple of blocks or even none at all, Golden State was too spooked to even think about driving to the basket.

The Warriors even shook up their lineup to try and handle Davis. That was them admitting the All-Star was a nightmare they didn’t know how to handle.

This is the AD we knew was lurking, held back by injuries at times. But now, he’s showing up and showing out in the playoffs. Scoring points? Sure, he can do that. He’s also grabbing rebounds, blocking shots, picking pockets, and messing with how any team dares to take on the Lakers.

While everyone’s raving about Nikola Jokic being the star of the playoffs, Davis is right up there with the two-time MVP. He might not be dropping buckets like a madman, but his all-around game has fueled LA’s playoff run. Let’s not sleep on Davis and how far he can take the Lakers.