Can Celtics Join Impressive List to Comeback From Being Down 3-1?

The Boston Celtics ended the possibility of a rare double sweep in the NBA’s conference finals with a resounding win in Miami last night over the Heat.

While no team has come back from a 3-0 deficit, the Celtics may have some history on their side battling back from down 3-1. Of the 13 times the near-impossible feat has been pulled off, Boston has done it twice, each in the ECF.

Funny enough, the last team to accomplish the unlikely comeback is the team Boston hopes to face next, the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggs became the second team to pull off the trick twice in the same postseason in 2020.

Here are some of the most memorable series where teams rebounded from the brink.

The Celtics set the stage in 1968, overcoming the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Division Finals. Despite trailing, the Celtics staged a phenomenal comeback to win the series 4-3, thanks to a combination of Bill Russell’s leadership and relentless determination.

In 1979, the Washington Bullets also came back from a 3-1 deficit against the San Antonio Spurs in the Eastern Conference Finals. This proved the Bullets’ resilience, propelling them into the NBA Finals.

The 1981 Boston Celtics replicated their 1968 feat against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Larry Bird led the comeback, demonstrating his legendary clutch performance.

However, the Houston Rockets took it a notch higher in 1995. En route to winning the championship, they became the first team to overcome two consecutive 3-1 deficits in the playoffs, first against the Phoenix Suns and later against the San Antonio Spurs.

Arguably the most notable comeback occurred in 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, overcame a 3-1 deficit against the star-studded Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. This victory not only ended Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought but also marked the first time a team came back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.

While the mountain may be climbable for the 2023 Celtics, oddsmakers still don’t see it happening. Boston sits at +230 at FanDuel to pull off the comeback, while Miami is the safer bet at -280.

