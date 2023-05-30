Capitals to Hire Spencer Carbery as Head Coach by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, the Washington Capitals are hiring Spencer Carbery as their new head coach.

Carbery returns to the Capitals organization, having begun his coaching career as head man of the club’s ECHL and AHL affiliates. The 41-year-old spent the past two years as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, running the team’s power play, which ranked second in the NHL this season at 26.6%.

Carbery replaces former head coach Peter Laviolette, whose contract was not renewed after Washington failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time in a decade. Laviolette coached the Caps for three seasons, compiling a 115-78-27 record, and has since interviewed for the New York Rangers’ vacant head coaching position.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis remains committed to building a contender, reassuring team captain Alex Ovechkin in his quest for the NHL’s all-time goals record.

