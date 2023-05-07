Celtics' Marcus Smart & Blake Griffin Playing in Game 4 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Boston Celtics can put the Philadelphia 76ers in a chokehold, and they’ll have their full roster at their disposal to do so.

The Celtics’ official Twitter account confirmed that Marcus Smart and Blake Griffin would be in the lineup for Game 4.

Smart was questionable with an ankle injury, while a lower back injury labeled Griffin with the same designation. Nevertheless, both players are available on Sunday.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Blake Griffin – AVAILABLE

Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE https://t.co/PGAMAjDenR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 7, 2023

Smart has increased his shooting volume over the past couple of outings. The Celtics point guard attempted 29 shots in Games 2 and 3, turning it into 15.0 points per game on 41.4% shooting.

Conversely, Griffin hasn’t played since the opening round against the Atlanta Hawks. Further, the six-time All-Star has attempted just four shots in 11 minutes of postseason action.

The Celtics closed as +1 underdogs ahead of Sunday’s matinee, looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Head to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the Eastern Conference semifinal.