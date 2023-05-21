Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Mets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Guardians @ Mets – First Pitch: 7:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 71°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Guardians
|+1.5
|-166
|O 7.5
|-110
|+133
|Open
|-164
|7.5
|-114
|+126
|Current
|Mets
|-1.5
|+139
|U 7.5
|-109
|-155
|Open
|+140
|7.5
|-105
|-148
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Guardians
Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber: 3-2, 3.20 ERA, 6.87 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Steven Kwan
|.263, 1 HR, 14 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Amed Rosario
|.252, 1 HR, 9 RBI
|3.
|3B
|JosÃ© RamÃrez
|.279, 4 HR, 22 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Josh Bell
|.229, 3 HR, 21 RBI
|5.
|1B
|Josh Naylor
|.233, 7 HR, 31 RBI
|6.
|2B
|AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez
|.230, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|7.
|C
|Mike Zunino
|.165, 2 HR, 7 RBI
|8.
|RF
|Will Brennan
|.214, 1 HR, 10 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Myles Straw
|.230, 0 HR, 9 RBI
Mets
Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander: 1-2, 4.77 ERA, 7.94 K/9
|1.
|CF
|Brandon Nimmo
|.295, 3 HR, 18 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Francisco Lindor
|.235, 6 HR, 32 RBI
|3.
|2B
|Jeff McNeil
|.281, 2 HR, 15 RBI
|4.
|1B
|Pete Alonso
|.233, 17 HR, 41 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Brett Baty
|.250, 4 HR, 10 RBI
|6.
|RF
|Starling Marte
|.231, 1 HR, 10 RBI
|7.
|DH
|Daniel Vogelbach
|.236, 2 HR, 13 RBI
|8.
|LF
|Mark Canha
|.228, 3 HR, 12 RBI
|9.
|C
|Francisco Alvarez
|.232, 5 HR, 11 RBI
Betting Insights:
Guardians
- The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023
- The Cleveland Guardians are 2-3 (.400) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2023
Mets
- The over hit in 4 of the New York Mets last 5 games at home in 2023
- The New York Mets are 2-3 (.400) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2023