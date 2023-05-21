Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Mets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

5 hours ago

Guardians @ Mets – First Pitch: 7:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 71°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians +1.5  -166  O 7.5  -110  +133  Open
-164  7.5  -114  +126  Current
 Mets -1.5   +139  U 7.5  -109  -155  Open
 +140  7.5   -105  -148  Current
Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber: 3-2, 3.20 ERA, 6.87 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .263, 1 HR, 14 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .252, 1 HR, 9 RBI
3. 3B  JosÃ© RamÃ­rez   .279, 4 HR, 22 RBI
4. DH  Josh Bell   .229, 3 HR, 21 RBI
5. 1B  Josh Naylor   .233, 7 HR, 31 RBI
6. 2B  AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez   .230, 3 HR, 9 RBI
7. C  Mike Zunino   .165, 2 HR, 7 RBI
8. RF  Will Brennan   .214, 1 HR, 10 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .230, 0 HR, 9 RBI

 

Mets

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander: 1-2, 4.77 ERA, 7.94 K/9

1. CF  Brandon Nimmo   .295, 3 HR, 18 RBI
2. SS  Francisco Lindor   .235, 6 HR, 32 RBI
3. 2B  Jeff McNeil   .281, 2 HR, 15 RBI
4. 1B  Pete Alonso   .233, 17 HR, 41 RBI
5. 3B  Brett Baty   .250, 4 HR, 10 RBI
6. RF  Starling Marte   .231, 1 HR, 10 RBI
7. DH  Daniel Vogelbach   .236, 2 HR, 13 RBI
8. LF  Mark Canha   .228, 3 HR, 12 RBI
9. C  Francisco Alvarez   .232, 5 HR, 11 RBI
Betting Insights:

Guardians

  • The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023
  • The Cleveland Guardians are 2-3 (.400) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2023

Mets

  • The over hit in 4 of the New York Mets last 5 games at home in 2023
  • The New York Mets are 2-3 (.400) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2023
Thumbnail photo via Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related