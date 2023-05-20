Cubs Place Cody Bellinger on Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Chicago Cubs placed Cody Bellinger on the injured list Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Cubs moves:



Nico Hoerner reinstated off IL.



Edwin Ríos recalled from Iowa.



Mike Tauchman selected from Iowa.



Cody Bellinger to IL retro to May 16 with left knee contusion.



Keegan Thompson optioned to Iowa.



Eric Hosmer designated for assignment. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) May 19, 2023

During Monday’s game, Bellinger bruised his knee after running into the outfield wall. The Cubs hoped that a few days off would allow him to return to the lineup and avoid the IL, but the team decided it was better to play it safe and give Bellinger another week to recover. The fact that they needed a roster spot for Nico Hoerner, who was also on the IL but ready to return, probably also had something to do with this decision. Hoerner had been on the IL with a hamstring injury.

