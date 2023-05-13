Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Game 6 Best Bets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Dallas Stars will be looking to finish off the Seattle Kraken tonight in Game 6 when they collide from Climate Pledge Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After falling behind in their best-of-seven series 2-1, the Dallas Stars have stunned the Seattle Kraken and put together two straight victories to take a 3-2 lead. This series may be close in the overall series score, but only one of the first five games has been decided by a single goal.

The Stars are listed as road favorites tonight on the moneyline at -160, while the Kraken are priced at +132. The teams split the two games they’ve played in Seattle, with both games also being decided by multiple goals. Even if this is the end of the Kraken’s run, no one expected them to be in the second round of the playoffs.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 5, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Kraken will do the same with Philipp Grubauer. The Stars’ netminder has posted a 7-4 record, paired with a .907 save percentage, while Grubauer is sitting at 6-6 with a .903 save percentage. Oettinger is starting to pick up his play, and you’re beginning to see why he’s considered a top goalie in the league, while Grubauer has fallen back down to earth.

Dallas has won the last two games in this series by a combined six goals. They’ve figured something out with this Seattle team and have been able to solve Grubauer. With Dallas’s experience, scoring depth, and strong goaltending, it’s hard to see their winning streak ending tonight in Game 6. It’s not a tremendous juiced price at -160 on the moneyline, but we’re content in looking towards the trend of them winning by multiple goals in Game 6.

Best Bet: Stars Puck Line -1.5 (+155)

The first five games in this series have seen nine, six, nine, nine, and seven total goals scored. The total for tonight’s Game 6 is 5.5, with the over listed at -124, while the under is priced at +102. Even though this series has seen all five games go over 5.5, the oddsmakers have continued to keep the total set at that number. There was a definite expectation that we’d see a low-scoring series entering this matchup, but that hasn’t transpired, with both sides finding offensive success. With the trends they’ve given us, it’s hard to look away from the price that the over is once again listed tonight in Game 6.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-124)

The Dallas Stars have a lot of goal scorers on their roster, while the Kraken have been doing an excellent job of scoring by committee. One player that’s continued to provide a veteran scoring touch for the Stars is Joe Pavelski, who’s been an absolute monster for Dallas. Throughout the first five games in this series, Pavelski has tallied seven goals and scored in every contest except Game 3. The Stars’ second-leading goal scorer in the playoffs is listed at +174 to find the back of the net tonight, and there’s definite value in him doing just that.

Best Prop: Joe Pavelski to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+174)