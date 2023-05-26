Decorated Amateur Golf Star Rose Zhang Turns Pro by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, Stanford golf star Rose Zhang has decided to turn professional.

The most decorated amateur in women’s golf history, Zhang is the only woman to capture two NCAA Division I individual National Championships. The 20-year-old is set to make her LPGA debut next week at the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“The endless love, support, and inspiration from so many people brought me to this point of my golf career,” Zhang posted to Instagram on Friday. “From my teammates to my coaches and trainers, to my friends and family — you have all been integral in my journey, shaping me as a person and player while making sacrifices for my success. You have made it possible for me to pursue my dreams.”

Following her announcement, the United States Golf Association granted Zhang a special exemption for the U.S. Women’s Open, scheduled for July 6-9 at the prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

The Irvine native has also received an exemption to compete in the AIG Women’s Open, held at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England, from August 10-13.

