Flames Expected to Name Craig Conroy as Next General Manager

Uncontent with missing the postseason, the Calgary Flames overhauled their front office at the end of the regular season. The team moved on from head coach Darryl Sutter, also showing general manager Brad Treliving the door.

The search for Treliving’s replacement was a short one, as the Flames will be naming assistant general manager Craig Conroy as his replacement.

Busy week ahead for a couple of Canadian teams. Craig Conroy will be named the GM of the Calgary Flames, while the Maple Leafs begin their GM process in earnest. Expect other additions in Calgary as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 21, 2023

Conroy spent 16 years in the NHL, nine of which came in Calgary. He was part of their Stanley Cup Finals run in 2004. Ultimately, the Flames came up short of hoisting hockey’s Holy Grail, losing in seven games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

At the end of his playing career, Conroy accepted a management role within the Flames organization. He worked as a special assistant for several years before being promoted to assistant general manager under Treliving.

Conroy has his work cut out for him. He’ll need to find Sutter’s replacement behind the bench and has the NHL Draft quickly approaching.

