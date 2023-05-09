Former Red Sox Mookie Betts Among Early NL MVP Favorites Time to roll the dice on Betts? by Gio Rivera 3 hours ago

We’re not even two months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but it’s never too early to start picking some early league MVP favorites, right?

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is among those favored to make a push toward the National League MVP award, which would mark the second of his career. Just 33 games into the new season and the six-time All-Star is already expected to have one of the best chances of adding to an already filled trophy case.

Therefore, maybe a premature wager on a former Red Sox favorite isn’t such a bad idea.

Betts isn’t the favorite as he currently has the fourth-best odds at +900 behind Ronald Acuña Jr. (+230), Pete Alonso (+650) and Juan Soto (+800). But the odds are still favorable nonetheless. Betts was also listed above Fernando Tatis Jr. (+1000), who’s fresh off his PED suspension, according to FOX Betting.

The 30-year-old is slashing .254/.361/.468 with six home runs, nine doubles and 19 RBIs to begin the year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his fourth season with the Dodgers, Betts is five years removed from his MVP-winning season with the Red Sox in 2018.

After Betts launched a career-best 35 home runs and batted .269 last season, he finished fifth MVP voting behind Paul Goldschmidt — who won — Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado and Freddie Freeman. So while it won’t be easy, at least Betts doesn’t need to worry about competing with Shohei Ohtani in the American League.