Giants Ink DT Dexter Lawrence to 4-Year Extension by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Giants and All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence agreed to a four-year contract extension Thursday.

The deal is valued at $90 million over four years, with $60 million guaranteed. Lawrence is now tied with Commanders’ Daron Payne as the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, with an average annual salary of $22.5 million.

The 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence is coming off his best year with the Giants, notching 7.5 sacks, earning second-team All-Pro honors, and his first Pro-Bowl nod.

Lawrence’s extension comes amid a critical Giants offseason where they extended Daniel Jones but have Saquon Barkley waiting for a contract.

He’ll play under his fifth-year option in 2023, with the extension coming into effect in 2024. His continued development comes with the expectation of anchoring the Giants’ defensive line for years, given that he’s considered one of the league’s best defensive tackles.

