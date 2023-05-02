Grizzlies Won't Re-Sign Dillon Brooks 'Under Any Circumstances' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Dillon Brooks’s time in Memphis has come to an end. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Grizzlies will not re-sign the pending free agent “under any circumstances.”

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say.



Full story and details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/CRztYTgYi7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

Brooks, who spent the past six seasons with the Grizz, was informed of the team’s decision to move on during an exit meeting this week.

Per Charania, the 27-year-old’s antics during Memphis’s first-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was a breaking point for the organization. Brooks repeatedly trash-talked Lakers superstar LeBron James, calling the future Hall of Famer “old’ and “tired.” The Mississauga, Ontario native was asked if he regretted his comments, to which he replied:

“No, that’s who I am. I don’t regret it. I’m a competitor. I compete.”

Brooks was also ejected from Game 3 after striking James in the groin and fined $25,000 for failing to address the media following three of the Grizzlies’ losses.

The former Oregon standout struggled mightily in the series, averaging 10.5 points on 31% shooting, including 24% from downtown.

It will be interesting to hear what Brooks says about his Memphis departure.

