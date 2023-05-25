Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Same Game Parlays

After some success with same game parlays in these NBA playoffs, we will keep the ball rolling right out of the gates today as we gear up for tonight’s thrilling NBA face-off between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. We’re upping the ante with a three-leg parlay that’ll make former Celts’ champion Kevin Garnett’s “Anything is possible” mantra come to life.

The Celtics have a legitimate shot at winning tonight, potentially pushing this to Game 6. Regardless of the outcome, we’re getting paid. In the first leg of the parlay, we’re counting on Marcus Smart (-180) to nail at least two three-point shots. In the second leg, we’re relying on Al Horford (-130) to follow suit with two threes of his own.

Switching over to the Miami Heat, we’re betting on Caleb Martin (-140) in the third leg, expecting him to hit at least two three-pointers. When this parlay hits, you’re looking at a whopping +359 payout. This isn’t a modest +100 or +105 we’re talking about; we’re raising the stakes because anything is indeed possible.

But let’s not stop there. The ‘option B’ parlay: Bet on each team’s second-best player, Bam Adebayo (-230) and Jaylen Brown (-1800), to score 15+ points. Add Jaylen (-230) to make 2+ three-pointers, and it’s a value bet at +106.