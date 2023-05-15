MLB Same Game Parlay: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland A's – Watch Carroll, Marte and Kelly by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

We’ve got a fresh same-game parlay for you today, and we’re dipping into Major League Baseball. Why? No NBA action tonight. So let’s get down to business with a juicy three-leg parlay.

Where’s our battleground? The Oakland Athletics are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. The A’s have a real stinker on the mound in Drew Rucinski. The right-hander has been having a rough season (8.16 ERA in three starts), and we’ll cash in on that.

On the flip side, the Diamondbacks are rocking Merrill Kelly (3.18 ERA, 46 Ks in 45.1 innings), who’s been throwing some heat this season. So, we’re going with the Diamondbacks on the moneyline straight out of the gate.

We’re also banking on a couple of guys to get some base hits. First up, we got switch-hitter Ketel Marte from the D-Backs. The dude has been hot (.293 over the past 30 days), so we’re banking on him to slap a base hit. A little bunt or a blooper to left field will do the trick.

Next up, we got Corbin Carroll, a lefty swinger. His numbers have been solid this season, and he’s batting .300 on the road with 15 hits in 50 at-bats, so we’re putting him down for a base knock too.

To recap, we have the Diamondbacks to win and Marte and Carroll to each get a base hit. That’s a sweet +142 payout.

One last pick. The books are giving the Diamondbacks a 5.5-team total. That’s high for baseball, but it’s worth considering the OVER, given the A’s shaky pitching. Happy betting!