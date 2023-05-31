NBA Finals Prop Bets: Jokic, Jamal Murray Remain Keys for Nuggets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA Finals will kick off on Thursday in Denver, with plenty of value player props to target in this intriguing matchup.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Finals Popular Parlays

Jokic to Record 65+ PRA (Pts/Reb/Ast) in Any NBA Finals Game (-125)

Nikola Jokic has put forth a dominant run through 15 playoff games, leading the Denver Nuggets to the NBA Finals. He’s combined to tally 65 or more points/rebounds/assists in two games, one against the Los Angeles Lakers and one against the Phoenix Suns. Jokic has a distinct advantage over Bam Adebayo in the paint in the NBA Finals, and there’s good reason why this number is juiced at -125.

Jokic to Score 40+ Points in Any NBA Finals Game (+140)

Jokic has tallied 40 or more points in just two of Denver’s 15 playoff games. He hasn’t been driven toward scoring at a high rate in the postseason, mainly because he’s excellent at taking whatever the opposing defense gives him when it comes to distributing or scoring. With the advantage we expect him to have in this series, there’s value in backing a big scoring outburst for Jokic.

Jokic (+110), Jimmy Butler (+170), and Jamal Murray (+260) are listed tightly up top to lead the NBA Finals in scoring. Butler will have to play a significant role offensively for the Heat to stay in the running in this series. He’s been a vital scorer in the postseason, but we like Murray’s value at +260.

There’s nothing really to look at here from an assists standpoint. Jokic is listed as -20000 to lead the NBA Finals in assists. With solid distribution ability and the inability to read a defense incredibly well, it’s hard to consider any other prices here. Barring injury, imagining another player taking over in this category is difficult.

With Jokic’s ability to stuff the stat sheet, he’s also listed at -20000 to lead the NBA Finals in rebounding. Considering that price, it’s hard to look elsewhere, and we’re not about to. Injury is just about the only way Jokic misses this one.

Here’s where things get somewhat interesting in the series prop bets. Murray has a juiced price at -145 to lead the series in threes made, but it’s not a number like the two above where it takes away from the category as a whole. Murray’s teammate, Michael Porter Jr., is also in the conversation at +2400, along with two long shots, Gabe Vincent (+1200) and Caleb Martin (+1300). There’s merit in backing Murray at his number, but Porter Jr. is relied upon from beyond the arc at a high level for Denver. In addition, if Miami hopes to take down this Nuggets squad, they’ll need their shooters to catch lightning in a bottle, making Vincent and Martin potential value plays.