NBA WCF Game 2 Same Game Parlays: Nuggets-Lakers in for a Dogfight by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Same game parlays have been all the rage as sports betting spreads its wings across the country and world. Many books offer boosts or preloaded same gamers for you to choose from. That said, we prefer going old school and baking our own betting batter from scratch. Let’s jump into the oven and get you set for Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals with a tasty same game parlay.

SPORTSGRID’S NBA PROP MODEL HELPS BUILD YOUR OWN SGP

Tonight’s NBA face-off between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers offers some intriguing prop betting options. This clash, aptly dubbed “The Mile High 25 Point Club,” focuses on two stars: Jamal Murray and LeBron James. The bet is simple â€“ both players must score 25 or more points. Forget rebounds, assists, or blocks; this is purely about points. At odds of +209, this bet packs a punch.

Despite both players’ potential, the unpredictability of the game makes this bet particularly interesting. Both Murray and LeBron are contenders to lead the series in scoring. However, with a game this tightly contested, anything can happen. FanDuel Sportsbook has LeBron’s points prop set at 25.5 (O -111 | U -115), with Murray also at 25.5 ( O -113 | U -113).

Moving on to our next set of prop bets, the focus shifts to Nikola Jokic and his playmaking prowess. We’re betting on Jokic to register 8+ assists, stemming from his propensity to play more of a passer role, especially after his 14 helpers in Game 1.

Anthony Davis, despite having a less-than-stellar rebounding game, is expected to secure at least 10 boards, while D’Angelo Russell, despite a slow start, should score 10 or more points. On the other hand, Aaron Gordon only needs to make one three-pointer, despite his relatively poor three-point shooting record.

With a potential payout of +222 on this four-pack same game parlay, it’s a betting bonanza that no NBA prop bettor should miss.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.