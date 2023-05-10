NBA Western Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Jokic, Anthony Davis Bet Down by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is loaded with superstar talent, and there’s value in looking toward who will win the Western Finals MVP. With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Nikola Jokic +140 (Last week: +160)

He didn’t win his third straight MVP award, but Nikola Jokic is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets, and he’s continued to put up monster performances during this playoff run. The Joker has seen his odds of winning the Western Conference Finals MVP bet down again from +160 to +140, where he is the favorite.

2. Anthony Davis +370 (Last week: +650)

Anthony Davis is doing an excellent job in the second round of the NBA playoffs in shaking away the narrative of his inconsistencies. He’s been a dominant force for the Los Angeles Lakers, especially on the glass. As a result, Davis has the second-shortest odds after rising from +650 to +370.

3. LeBron James +410 (Last week: +500)

LeBron James is proving to the basketball world that he isn’t done yet, and he’s doing so in a unique way. LeBron is playing a different brand of basketball than we’re accustomed to seeing from him, yet he’s still been impactful, leading to his odds getting bet down from +500 to +410.

4. Stephen Curry +900 (Last week: +340)

Stephen Curry will always be in the conversation as long as the Golden State Warriors are still alive, and they’re currently hanging by a thread, trailing the Lakers 3-1. With the Warriors on the brink, Curry has seen his odds of winning the WCF MVP nearly triple, going from +340 to +900 over the last week.

5. (Tie) Kevin Durant +1300 (Last week: +1200)

Kevin Durant had back-t0-back elite level performances on Phoenix’s home court in Games 3 and 4, tallying 36 or more points in both games. He wasn’t as strong in Game 5, though, leading to a Suns loss and his WCF MVP odds dropping slightly from +1200 to +1300.

5. (Tie) Devin Booker +1300 (Last week: +1500)

Devin Booker was lights out at home like Durant, which saw him tally 47 and 36 points in Phoenix’s Game 3 and 4 wins against Denver. If the Suns can win the next two games against the Nuggets, expect his odds to continue rising, which they already did over the last week from +1500 to +1300.

7. Jamal Murray +1600 (Last week: +1200)

Jamal Murray is starting to be recognized for exactly what he is, a playoff performer, and he’s been a critical cog in the Denver Nuggets finding postseason success. Denver sits one win away from the Western Conference Finals, but Murray has seen his odds tail off from +1200 to +1600 after tallying just 19 points in Game 5.

8. Klay Thompson +9000 (Last week: +4900)

Warriors star Klay Thompson has put up some bad shots in their series against the Lakers, and that certainly hasn’t done him any favors on this odds list. The sharpshooter has plummeted as a result, free falling from +4900 to +9000.

9. (Tie) Aaron Gordon +11000 (Last Week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Aaron Gordon has been a big part of the Nuggets defensively and has shown he still has a solid offensive game in the paint. Gordon cracks the top ten for the first time, where he sits in a tie for ninth at +11000.

9. (Tie) Michael Porter Jr. +1100o (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Michael Porter Jr. has given the Nuggets precisely what they need, more scoring depth and a three-point threat. He demonstrated that in Game 5, where he tallied 19 points, leading to him sitting in a tie with his teammate, Aaron Gordon at +11000.

Western Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook