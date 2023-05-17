NBA Western Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Jokic Juiced by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is loaded with superstar talent, and there’s value in looking toward who will win the Western Finals MVP. With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Nikola Jokic -270 (Last week: +140)

Nikola Jokic is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets, and he kept proving that to the basketball world in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. If you didn’t understand why Jokic has won two of the last three NBA MVP awards, you sure do now after the series opener. Jokic was otherworldly in the matchup, where he put together a stat line that included 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. Yes, you read that correctly. After his Game 1 performance, Jokic has a hefty juiced price tag at -270, compared to the +140 you could get him at last week.

2. Anthony Davis +470 (Last week: +370)

Anthony Davis is playing at a very high level right now, and there’s a good reason why he’s listed with the second-shortest odd to win Western Conference Finals MVP. Davis was on a different planet in Game 1 against the Nuggets, where he compiled 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. Talk about stuffing the stat sheet. With how the Lakers are constructed, Davis is a focal point offensively, and he’s delivered. With the Lakers falling behind, Davis has seen his odds drop from +370 to +470.

3. LeBron James +600 (Last week: +410)

LeBron James has put the rest of the NBA on notice that he’s not done yet, even at age 38. King James had a near triple-double in the opening game of the West Finals, dropping 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. LeBron is doing a little bit of everything to help the Lakers, and he was a big reason why the team came back from being down big in Game 1, even if their attempt ultimately fell short. The Lakers’ superstar has seen his odds fall from +410 to +600.

4. Jamal Murray +2100 (Last week: +1600)

Jamal Murray has proven his run in the NBA’s bubble plays wasn’t a fluke. He’s been the Nuggets number two scorer in the postseason and had another dominant showing in Game 1 against the Lakers, tallying 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Murray can take over a series with his scoring ability, and you have to like the price he’s coming in at right now to win WCF MVP at +2100, which has dropped off since last week, where he sat at +1600. A big reason for that is because his teammate in Jokic has stolen a lot of the spotlight, and rightfully so.

5. Austin Reaves +10000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Austin Reaves has done a great job providing depth scoring for the Los Angeles Lakers and playing strong defense. He started the WCF with a nice showing, dropping 23 points and eight assists. Reaves has proven his importance to the team on an ongoing basis, and if he can average mid 20’s in points in this series and the Lakers win, there could be some value present here at +10000, even if it’s unlikely.

With a smaller pool of players to deal with now that we’re down to just two teams in the West, we’ve cut the list in half to a top five and are highlighting the players with realistic odds of winning the award. Players that were left off, such as Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, all have +13000 odds to win Western Conference Finals MVP, but it would be shocking to see one of them take the hardware.

Western Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook