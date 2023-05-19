NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes Away at 87 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

NFL legend Jim Brown has passed away at 87. A legend on and off the field, Brown etched himself not just into sports history but American history.

On Friday afternoon, Brown’s wife Monique shared via Instagram, “He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.”

Brown played for the Cleveland Browns for nine seasons spanning from 1957-1965, totaling 12,312 rushing yards, becoming a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest football players ever. He remains the only player in NFL history to win league MVP in their rookie season.

After his shocking retirement at 30, Brown fully committed to bettering the community and world around him. He also prospered in a second career in Hollywood.

Founding numerous organizations and participating in various civil rights and cultural campaigns, Brown leaves a legacy immovable from history. Taking part in the economic advancement of Black entrepreneurs and communities, Brown took great pride in athlete activism, standing alongside Muhammad Ali and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Brown’s legacy will be forever cemented in NFL and American history.