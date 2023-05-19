NHL Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Tkachuk Leads After 4OT Winner by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Matthew Tkachuk has made a statement in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe.

Below are the top ten players with the best odds to win the Conn Smythe on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Matthew Tkachuk +550 (Last week: +700)

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk has become a threat in the postseason. He was listed as the odds-on favorite last week too, but scoring the winner in the fourth overtime of Game 1 in the East Final doesn’t hurt. Tkachuk’s odds increased from +700 to +550.

2. Sergei Bobrovsky +700 (Last week: +1400)

Sergei Bobrovsky has performed above expectations for the Panthers. He’s posted an 8-2 record in the postseason with a spectacular .927 save percentage. With his Game 1 victory over Carolina, Bobrovsky saw his odds cut in half from +1400 to +700.

3. Jack Eichel +750 (Last week: +1200)

Jack Eichel is thriving for the Vegas Golden Knights after recording 14 points over the first 11 playoff games. Eichel is demonstrating why he’s a star in the NHL on the game’s biggest stage, seeing his Conn Smythe odds rise substantially from +1200 to +750.

4. Mark Stone +850 (Last week: +1500)

Returning from injury for the postseason, Mark Stone has done an excellent job of improving his teammates around him. He has 12 points in 11 playoff games, and his odds of winning the Conn Smythe almost cut in half from +1500 to +850.

5. (Tie) Sebastian Aho +900 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Despite their offensive injuries, there’s much to like about the Carolina Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has stood out and picked up his teammates. Still, after they dropped Game 1 against Florida, his odds fell from +900 to +1000.

5. (Tie) Roope Hintz +1000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Roope Hintz has had a coming-out party in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Dallas Stars. Hintz leads the Stars with a whopping 19 points in 13 playoff games, sitting him in a tie with the fifth-shortest odds at +1000.

7. Jake Oettinger +1200 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

It’s been an up-and-down run throughout the postseason for Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger. However, we know what he’s capable of when he’s on his game, and he’s climbed into the top ten odds to win the Conn Smythe at +1200.

8. (Tie) Joe Pavelski +1300 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Joe Pavelski is proving that age is just a number and has been dynamite for the Stars in their postseason run. The veteran winger has recorded eight goals in eight playoffs and is in the top ten at +1300.

8. (Tie) Frederik Andersen +1300 (Last week: +2500)

Frederik Andersen has emerged as the starting goalie for the Hurricanes in the postseason and has continued to perform admirably. He’s given Carolina precisely what they needed in the net, jumping his odds from +2500 to +1300.

10. Brent Burns +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns still has it at age 38. He’s playing a massive role for the team on the backend, scoring nine points in 12 games. Burns is a long shot at +2500 to win the award, but he’s still in the conversation.

Top Ten Players with the best odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook