Ohio Sportsbooks to Halt Betting on Alabama Baseball by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

ESPN.com reports the Ohio Casino Control Commission stopped betting on college baseball games involving Alabama following suspicious wagering activity during last Friday’s 8-6 loss to No. 1 ranked LSU.

The move comes after US Integrity, which monitors “data to see if discrepancies coincide with notable player or coaching events, reveal officiating abnormalities or are indicative of the misuse of insider information,” alerted its Sportsbook clients of “suspicious wagering activity” involving the Alabama-LSU game.

Backed by an independent integrity monitor report, the commission’s executive director, Matthew T. Schuler, made the decision, which ordered that any wagers on the University of Alabama baseball must be stopped, effective immediately.

Decisions to halt wagering typically occur state-by-state, as the US does not have a national gaming regulator.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has yet to comment on the matter.

Alabama’s next contest comes Thursday against Vanderbilt.

You can find the latest NCAA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.