Panthers Down Hurricanes in 4OT, Take Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Matthew Tkachuk scored with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime as the Florida Panthers downed the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday.

Florida improved to 5-0 in overtime this postseason in the sixth-longest game in NHL history (139 minutes, 47 seconds).

“Probably my favorite [goal] so far in my life,” said Tkachuk. “Big to not let it go to five overtimes there. [Sergei Bobrovsky] played great, everybody followed. Total team effort for two games, basically.”

Bobrovsky made 63 saves in the victory, continuing to look like the netminder that won two Vezina Trophies during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It kind of becomes a game of attrition,” said Bobrovsky. “Just trying to be patient and wait for the moment, wait for the shot. At that point, you don’t feel much about your body. It’s more about mental, you don’t think, your focus is completely on the game.”

Game 2 goes Saturday night from PNC Arena in Raleigh.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Hurricanes at -152 on the moneyline.