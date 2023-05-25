Panthers Sweep Hurricanes, Advance to Stanley Cup Final by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

For the first time since the 1995-96 season, the Florida Panthers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

Matthew Tkachuk scored with 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation as the Panthers edged the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, completing the series sweep.

It was Tkachuk’s second goal of the night and third game-winner of the series, the 25-year-old scoring in overtime in Games 1 and 2.

“They scored with three minutes left, you’d think that, ‘Uh-oh, here we go. Like what’s going to happen?” said Tkachuk. “But it’s the opposite. It’s just so fun being at the rink right now. We’ve got a few weeks left of this. We talked about it in the room, it’s going to be the best few weeks of our lives, hopefully. It’s something that we’re all really excited for.”

It’s been a remarkable run for the Panthers, who entered the postseason as a wild-card team and were betting underdogs in all three series.

Florida now awaits the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars Western Conference Final matchup. Vegas leads the best-of-seven series 3-0, with Game 4 set for Thursday in Dallas.

