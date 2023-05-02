Philadelphia Phillies Surge, as Bryce Harper Returns Tonight by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Phillies had a slow start to the season but have managed to overcome their early struggles, with the Phillies winners of seven of their past ten to sit at even (15-15) on the second of May.

Acquired in the offseason, Trea Turner has yet to hit his stride, while Bryce Harper is set to return to the lineup. In the meantime, players like Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, and Nick Castellanos have stepped up, helping the team climb back to a .500 record.

Initially penciled in as the fifth starter, Matt Strahm has also been a pleasant surprise for the Phillies. As the season progresses, the team is starting to resemble a sleeping giant, showing immense potential for growth and success.

The National League East division remains highly competitive, with the Phillies, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Miami Marlins all vying for the top spot. The Phillies, in particular, have shown that they cannot be underestimated as they continue to rely on both established stars and unexpected contributors.

In a remarkable update, Harper is set to return to the Phillies’ lineup tomorrow, just 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Known for his incredible work ethic and dedication, Harper has engaged in intense workouts involving rubber band resistance, weightlifting, plyometrics, and even one-arm push-ups.

His imminent return is expected to provide a significant boost to the team’s performance. With the team’s slow start now in the rearview mirror and Harper’s return on the horizon, fans can expect an exciting battle for the division title as the season unfolds.