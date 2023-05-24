Top 5 NL ROY Candidates: D-Backs' Carroll, Dodgers' Outman Lead by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League is loaded with young talent in this 2023 MLB season, and many candidates warrant consideration to win Rookie of the Year.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits in a tie as the odds-on favorite for the NL ROY. Entering the year, he was listed as one of the top prospects in MLB, and he’s performed admirably during his rookie campaign.

Carroll has been a demon on the base paths when he’s been able to get on, tallying 13 stolen bases, along with a .889 OPS. He’s headed toward being the next face of the franchise and boasts +200 odds to win the NL ROY.

We’re at the point now with the Los Angeles Dodgers where we should probably stop being surprised when they produce another outstanding player from their farm system. James Outman has been just that for them in 2023, and he’s impacted them in multiple ways.

The Dodgers outfielder has a solid .830 OPS, paired with nine home runs and 28 RBI. He’s given them a newfound source of production from the lower part of their batting order, and he sits in a tie with Carroll as the odds-on favorite to win NL ROY at +200.

The New York Mets have been looking for some youngsters to contribute, and they’ve found that with third baseman Brett Baty. The highly touted prospect has already been able to find success at the big league level, and it’s been much needed for a Mets squad that struggled out of the gate.

Baty has had some solid numbers at the hot corner for the Mets, including a .743 OPS in 97 at-bats. As he gets more comfortable in the big leagues, don’t be surprised if an uptick in power and production comes. Baty currently boasts +1500 odds to win the award.

The second Arizona Diamondback on this odds list is Dominic Fletcher. He hasn’t been able to have the same impact as Carroll for the club, but he’s still been able to put together some positive results.

In 75 at-bats, Fletcher has tallied a .848 OPS and 13 RBI. If Fletcher can continue to bring this type of production to Arizona’s lineup, he can potentially be considered a value at his current price of +2000.

A young starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins has also been making some headlines in Eury Perez. The 20-year-old right-hander has jumped onto the scene and impacted Miami’s rotation, leading to his name being in the conversation.

Perez is still a longshot because of his smaller sample size, but he’s put together a strong three starts, which have led him to a 1-1 record, paired with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts. Perez is listed at +2800 to win the NL ROY, but don’t be surprised if that rises if he continues at his current pace.

Top 5 NL ROY Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks 200 James Outman Los Angeles Dodgers 200 Brett Baty New York Mets 1500 Dominic Fletcher Arizona Diamondbacks 2000 Eury Perez Miami Marlins 2800

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE