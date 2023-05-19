Transfer Portal Profiles: Hakim Hart, Villanova by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After a disappointing debut season for head coach Kyle Neptune, it’s been an intriguing offseason for the Villanova Wildcats. Keeping star guard Justin Moore from the NBA was a significant relief for their chances at a return to the Big Dance in 2023-24, and the addition of Maryland transfer Hakim Hart gives them a backcourt to be excited about.

This edition of Transfer Portal Profiles discusses former Maryland guard Hakim Hart’s game and his fit at Villanova.

Career at Maryland

Across his four seasons at College Park, Hart steadily grew into a more significant role each year. After seeing just six minutes per game his freshman season, the Philadelphia product settled into a part-time starter role in his sophomore year before becoming a high-level contributor and full-time starter for the Terrapins in each of his upperclassman seasons. Efficiency became a trademark of his success at Maryland after ranking No. 1 in KenPom’s Big Ten offensive rating during his junior season.

Scouting Report

Hart is a sucker for transition basketball. He scored 1.5 points per play in transition with the Terrapins in 2022-23, good for the 95th percentile in the country. His speed, aggression, and finishing all contribute to his success on the run. At 6’8″, Hart also likes using his size to score effectively. Head coach Kevin Willard was not afraid to put him in some guard post-up sets, which we could see more of at Villanova.

The Fit at Villanova

Hart was a great Robin to Maryland’s Batman, Jahmir Young, and he’ll be asked to do more of the same alongside Moore at Villanova. The pair have a combined eight years of Division I experience, giving the Wildcats one of the oldest backcourts. Villanova likely fell in love with Hart’s 82.5 percent from the free-throw line over the past two seasons, something the program has prided itself on since former head coach Jay Wright arrived on campus in 2001.

