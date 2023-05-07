White Sox's Yasmani Grandal Dealing with Minor Back Issue by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It hasn’t been the start to the season the Chicago White Sox envisioned. The Southsiders are 12 games below .500 and already 8.0 games back of the division lead in the AL Central. Injuries have played a role in their woes, and Yasmani Grandal is the latest player to experience a setback.

According to Manager Pedro Grifol, Grandal tweaked his back for the second time in a week, highlighting his susceptibility to re-injury. Moreover, injuries have been a concern lately, as the White Sox catcher hasn’t played in more than 99 games in each of the past two seasons.

Grifol Saturday on Grandal: "It?s the same thing that happened to him about a week ago. He walked out of here with a spasm, a quick spasm. They do some stretching or something, and he feels good right away. But it?s a sharp pain he gets once in a while, and it goes away." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 7, 2023

Still, Grandal will be in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, albeit appearing as the designated hitter.

The two-time All-Star has been a modest offensive contributor for Chicago this season, slugging .439 with nine RBI and nine runs scored.

On Sunday, Chicago recalled Pedro Perez to lighten the burden on Grandal.

The White Sox are going for the series win against the Reds, but they’ll have to overcome the betting odds. Chicago is lined as +104 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.