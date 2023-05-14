Yasmani Grandal Available as White Sox Take on Astros by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Yasmani Grandal will miss his third straight game on Sunday, but it’s not all bad news for the Chicago White Sox catcher. Although he was left out of the lineup in the series finale against the Houston Astros, Grandal is available if needed.

Moreover, the two-time All-Star is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday as the White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians.

Pedro Grifol said Yasmani Grandal is available today, if needed. He?s expected back in the Sox? lineup Tuesday. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 14, 2023

A hamstring injury has kept Grandal out of the lineup for the past few days. Still, he’s put forth a resurgent effort after last year’s disappointing campaign. The 34-year-old’s slugging percentage is back up to .426, bottoming out with a .296 benchmark in 2022.

Seby Zavala has been covering behind the plate and is batting ninth against the Astros.

The White Sox continue to struggle, dropping three of their past four. Nevertheless, a win on Sunday would give them the series win over the defending World Series champions.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Chicago listed as +114 home underdogs, with the total set at 7.5.