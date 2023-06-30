AL Central Odds Update: Guardians Close Gap on Twins by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The Minnesota Twins are leading MLB‘s weakest division, the tight AL Central, but multiple teams are on their heels.

The Minnesota Twins sit in a tie atop the AL Central with a record of 40-42 but haven’t inspired confidence in what they offer at the top of the mountain. Minnesota remains the only team in the AL Central with a positive run differential at +24. With three losses in a row, the Twins have seen their lead atop the AL Central evaporate. After an impressive start to the year, the Twins have come back down to earth, leading to their odds dropping over the last week from -230 to -175.

After winning the AL Central in 2022, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. The Guardians’ pitching has been fine but will need to be better moving forward, considering how much the team struggles to find offense. Cleveland has been the most consistent team in the division to close out June, winning seven of their last ten games. The Guardians sit in a tie with the Twins atop the division with a .488 winning percentage, but Minnesota has one more victory. With their recent strong stretch, the Guardians have seen their odds to win the AL Central bet down from +240 to +170.

It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox’s past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. Despite Chicago’s struggles, they’re still within striking distance in a poor division. The ChiSox have won five of their last ten games and only sit 4.5 games back of the division lead. With the White Sox staying in the conversation, they’ve seen their odds slightly rise from +1100 to +1000.

The Detroit Tigers started the year with some consistency but largely came back down to earth in May. There are still quality pieces on this roster, but they haven’t been able to find sustained success. Detroit has posted a 5-5 record over their last ten games, yet they remain just four games back of the division lead. Still, the Tigers have seen their odds fall from +3500 to +4000 over the last week.

The Kansas City Royals continue their rebuild, and it’ll be multiple seasons before they can compete for the division again. With the Royals struggling, there’s no reason to discuss their odds further. After losing six of their last ten games, they sit at +25000 with a dismal 23-58 record.

AL Central Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.