AL Central Odds Update: Twins Still Juiced, Guardians Rising
The Minnesota Twins are hanging onto a lead atop MLB‘s weakest division, the tight AL Central, but multiple teams are still in the running for the division crown.
Minnesota Twins -250 (Last week: -550)
The Minnesota Twins are leading the AL Central with a record of 31-32. No team in the AL Central has posted a record above .500, while Minnesota remains the only team with a positive run differential at +35. The Twins have seen their lead nearly evaporate after losing five straight games and posting a 4-6 record over their last ten games. Even though the Twins have gone through a very poor stretch entering action on June 9, they still are listed as a sizable favorite to win the AL Central. In saying that, their odds did drop over the last week from -550 to -250.
After surprising in 2022 and winning the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. The reason they’re hanging around isn’t because of their strong play but more so the lack of teams separating themselves from the pack. Cleveland was listed at 5.5 games back of the Twins last week, but they’ve cut into that deficit and now sit just 1.5 games behind Minnesota. The Guardians have posted a 6-4 record over their last ten games, leading to their odds getting bet down from +650 to +300.Chicago White Sox +850 (Last week: +1900)
It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox over the past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. Despite the White Sox not playing up to snuff, they’re actually tied for the best record in the division over the last ten games at 6-4. Chicago’s overall record of 28-36 might be disappointing, but they find themselves just 3.5 games back in the division. With their recent strong play, the White Sox have seen their odds bet down considerably from +1900 to +850.Detroit Tigers +3000 (Last week: +2100)
The Detroit Tigers had long been sitting in second place, but that’s changed over the last week, where they’ve now dropped down to fourth. Detroit holds a 26-34 record after suffering six straight losses and is like Chicago, 3.5 games behind the division leaders. It’s hard to find positivity in this division right now, which has led the Tigers to see their odds drop from +2100 to +3000.Kansas City Royals +24000 (Last week: +24000)
The Kansas City Royals are continuing their path toward a complete rebuild. It still appears it’ll be multiple seasons before they compete for the division again. With the Royals continuing to struggle and not being a factor, there’s no merit in discussing their odds further. They sit at +24000 with a dismal 18-44 record.
AL Central Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|AL Central Odds
|AL Pennant Odds
|World Series Odds
|Minnesota Twins
|-250
|850
|1800
|Cleveland Guardians
|300
|4500
|10000
|Chicago White Sox
|850
|10000
|24000
|Detroit Tigers
|3000
|50000
|80000
|Kansas City Royals
|24000
|50000
|100000
