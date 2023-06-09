AL West Odds Update: Rangers Lead Increases Over Astros by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Texas is leading one of the better divisions in MLB as the Rangers power forward in the AL West. That said, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have the best odds.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries have been an issue, but depth at the position has paid off. Despite seeing their deficit increase behind the Texas Rangers, Houston still has the best odds to win the AL West. Oddsmakers still have confidence in the Astros to make a run, considering they were once again bet down from their already juiced price of -145 to -155.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 40-21. Texas has been just the second team in MLB to reach 40 wins on the campaign amid a strong 7-3 stretch. Texas has posted a phenomenal +154 run differential, which leads the big leagues. It’s interesting to note that even though the Rangers lead the AL West by five games over the Houston Astros, they are still considered underdogs to win the division. Texas has seen its odds bet down over the last week from +240 to +150. How long before they overtake the Astros with their odds too?

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s certainly a possibility. The Angels have won four straight games and have posted a 6-4 record over their last ten. The Angels are still a long way back in the AL West, though, where they sit 7.5 games behind the Rangers. Even though the Angels are playing some good baseball at the moment, they’re still seen their odds to win the AL West drop over the last week from +750 to +1600.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. However, Seattle’s currently on one of their stretches, which has them winners of just four of their last ten games. The M’s find themselves ten games back in the AL West and five in the wild-card race. As a result of their struggles, Seattle has seen their odds more than double over the last week from +750 to +1800.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrific 14-50 record, which has kept them maintaining their +25000 odds.

