Astros Place DH Yordan Alvarez on the Injured List

The Houston Astros announced on Friday that they had placed designated hitter Yordan Alvarez on the injured list.

We have placed OF Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL (right oblique discomfort). He will return to Houston for further evaluation. — Houston Astros (@astros) June 9, 2023

Alvarez had to leave Thursday’s game due to an oblique issue. The Astros are calling it discomfort for now, but Alvarez will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury and how long he will be out of the lineup.

This has been a rough week for sluggers throughout Major League Baseball as the Yankees lost Aaron Judge to a toe sprain, the Mets Pete Alonso to a wrist sprain, and now Alvarez has hit the IL for the Astros.

